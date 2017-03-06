Pre-sale tickets available for Veterans Memorial State Tournament game

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Veterans Memorial High School began offering Monday pre-sale tickets to their State Tournament game against Mansfield Timberview at the Alamodome Thursday.

The tickets went on sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday at the high school's front office. They will continue to be on sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Pre-sale tickets are going for $16 a seat as opposed to Alamodome prices of $19 a seat.

A city-wide pep rally will be held at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the gym at Veterans Memorial to send off the team.

5A State Tournament finals will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday.

