Pre-trial hearing for woman accused in murder of Alex Torres

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces County courthouse.

26-year old Christina Trevino will be appearing in court for a pre-trial motion. Trevino is accused of taking part in the shooting death of 13-year old Alex Torres.

Detectives say she drove the getaway car for 29-year old David Davila. Trevino has pleaded not guilty to capital murder. She will not face the death penalty.

The prosecutor and defense will appear before Honorable Judge Guy Williams to discuss what evidence should be used in the trial and who will be allowed to testify.

