Premont High School's entire graduating class is going to college

PREMONT (KIII NEWS) - Every single senior graduating from Premont High School this year is going to college. It's a truly great success story considering that last year, the district was nearly shut down due to low test scores.

Daniela Mata was all smiles as she and the rest of the graduating class of seniors at Premont High School made their way to the auditorium stage.

"It was kind of challenging for us and the teachers," Mata said. "Like they would have lost their jobs if the school shut down, and we managed to get through with all the teachers and tutoring every day, and coming early in the mornings as well, and we managed to do it."

Several of the graduating students in Premont said they are going to head to Texas A&M University-Kingsville and hope to make a real difference in the future.

Of course teachers and parents played a big role in all of this. Emory Cantu pointed to the school counselor as the person who pushed hard for them to get accepted into a college.

"It all started with the help of our counselor, Miss Daniels," Cantu said. "She was the one to push us to get everything turned in fast. Anything we needed to go to college, she was going to be there to help you. 'I'm nagging on you. Get these things done. Get it done.'"

Counselor Sharon Daniels admitted to nagging the kids constantly.

"Just getting all their paperwork in and make sure they're doing their scholarship applications," Daniels said. "Make sure they're turning in all of their paperwork and materials, and sometime they don't understand the importance of deadlines, but that's my job."

Now it's the job of these students to give college their best shot and try and make all of their hard work pay off.

