Premont ISD getting new Elementary School, varsity football returns

PREMONT (KIII NEWS) - Voters in Premont passed a $10.6-million dollar bound which will allow the school district to build their first new elementary school in 55-years.

The Superintendent of the District believes it would take about a year of work to plan and build the new school. He hopes it will be open by January of 2019.

Meanwhile, Premont ISD also announced on Tuesday that their High School Varsity football team will be returning in the fall of 2018.

Varsity football has not been offered there since 2011. Over the past year they have fielded a JV football team.

