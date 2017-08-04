KIII
Close

Prepare your child for back to school during annual Op: Safe Return

Kiii is teaming with the CCPD to make sure children have the right supplies and vaccines for back to school.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:19 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you are invited to bring your children's immunization sheets for a speedy experiencing at the American Bank Center for the annual Operation: Safe Return.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories