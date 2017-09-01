Preps being made for the International Cat Show

Feline lovers will want to head out to the American Bank Center this weekend! Over 250 cats will be competing in the International Cat Show and since this year's theme is Hurricane relief, attendees are encouraged to donate pet food for displaced animals from the hurricane in exchange for discounted ticket prices.

Days and ticket info:

Saturday & Sunday 9 AM-5 PM

Adults $8 | Children (5-10) $6 | Senior and Military $7 | Family 4 pack $20

For tickets and more click here.





