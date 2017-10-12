Preps underway for Inaugural Texas Fright Night Festival

The Fright Night Haunted House and the Inaugural Texas Fright Night Festival are gearing up to give the public a spooktacular weekend! See below for schedule of events. Proceeds benefiting Casa of the Coastal Bend

-Friday the 13th film festival at 10pm

-Friday the 13th fashion show at 12am

-Street Festival October 14th 7pm-11pm

-Concert featuring Kota the Friend and more

-After Party at the Grubhub

See their Facebook event page for more info here

