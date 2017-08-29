President briefed on Hurricane Harvey recovery in Corpus Christi

Crowds lined Leopard Street from Callicoate to Violet Road in the hopes of seeing and hearing from President Trump. (Photo: KIII)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As expected, President Trump flew into Corpus Christi Tuesday promising local officials and emergency planners that the federal government will respond, and respond quickly, to the disaster created by Hurricane Harvey.

It was a very rare sight at the Corpus Christi International Airport as Air Force One landed.

President Trump only spent about two hours in Corpus Christi, and his visit wasn't really announced until Tuesday. In that short time though, he gathered a sizable crowd at both the airport and in town, and gave a promise that all will be well.

Governor Greg Abbott spoke first, thanking the President for his presence and support.

"Express my deep gratitude to the President and his staff for the great work they've done in the past couple weeks," Abbott said. "Mr. President, thank you."

President Trump acknowledged the situation's severity.

"Nobody has ever seen anything like this," Trump said.

And gave his hopes that the Federal and State resources could work together to provide aid.

"We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now, this is the way to do it," Trump said.

Before driving out, the President stopped to share words with the sizeable crowd gathered outside.

"We love you, you are special. We are here take care of you," Trump said.

Adding that he believes Texans can push through.

"This is historic. It's epic what happened to you, but ya know what? It happened in Texas, and Texas can handle anything."

