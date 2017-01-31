President Trump nominates Gorsuch for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court is pledging to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of the United States.
U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch is also thanking Trump for giving him a "most solemn assignment."
If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death nearly a year ago created a vacancy on the nine-member court.
But Gorsuch's selection is expected to spark a fierce fight with Democrats.
