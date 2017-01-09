KIII
Close

Preview of 85th Texas Legislative session

State lawmakers officially head back to work Tuesday in Austin for the 85th Legislative session.

KIII 10:49 PM. CST January 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - State lawmakers officially head back to work Tuesday in Austin for the 85th Legislative session. They've got a busy session ahead of them including debating bills that directly impact our South Texas communities. Our Bill Churchwell has a preview.    


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories