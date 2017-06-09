Pro-athlete teaches students the importance of health and leadership

(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

Michael Montgomery, former Aggie and Green Bay Packer, visited with some young men at Smith Middle School in Sinton Friday.



Montgomery worked with the boys on leadership and reading skills.



The former Packer teamed up with Sinton coaches and some former athletes as they worked with the boys throughout the day by bringing some things from the football field, into the classroom.



Montgomery said they helped kids utilize things what we used in football to also be resourceful when it comes to reading and learning.



He recently started his "Heart Beat Away Foundation" to encourage kids to take responsibility for their health and to encourage young men to be productive members of their communities.

