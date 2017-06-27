KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - At N.A.S. Kingsville.

Rear Admiral James Bynum and Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker will be at the base tonight discussing measures being taken to fix an issue with the T-45 jets.

Training stopped back in April after reports across the country of a problem with the oxygen systems in the cockpit. Pilots are allowed back in the air using a modified mask that fixes the oxygen generator.

According to the Kingsville Record and Bishop News, a two month review shows a solution to the physiological episodes is still under review.

Officials say some recommendations have been implemented but fundamental issues remain.

