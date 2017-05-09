KIII
Close

Production of Rex's Exes to kick off in Rialto theater in Aransas Pass

The Rialto theater in Aransas Pass will host their production of "Rex's Exes" from May 12th through May 28th. The show promises laughter and drama filled with many twist and turns. Tickets are $15!

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:40 AM. CDT May 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 News) The Rialto theater in Aransas Pass will host their production of "Rex's Exes" from May 12th through May 28th. The show promises laughter and drama filled with many twist and turns. Tickets are $15! 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories