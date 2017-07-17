Program offers vets new way to earn college credits

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coastal Bend veterans who want to pursue a college degree in Texas now have a few more options.

It was announced Monday that the Texas Workforce Commission has awarded $1.3 million to support four new accelerated degree programs through its College Credit for Heroes program. The program allows veterans to get college credit for the skills they learned in the military and apply that toward a college degree or certificate.

Dallas County Community College District, Houston Community College, Lee College and Texas State University are now part of the program. Del Mar College and Texas A&M Universities Corpus Christi and Kingsville are among the 45 schools that were already in the program.

© 2017 KIII-TV