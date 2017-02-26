CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Prom season is right around the corner, but on Sunday high school students at St John Paul the 2nd put on their dancing shoes and dressed up for a Special Hearts Prom.

The Special Hearts Prom is one of many events St John Paul the 2nd High School puts on for special needs individuals.

Students said they want everyone, regardless of their disability, to be included.

