Property tax forecast in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County's chief appraiser Ronnie Canales delivered a sobering prediction concerning future tax revenue at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting -- specifically talking about how long it will be until appraisals return to normal.

Canales said it will likely be years of lean collections for property taxes.

"It is a sad situation in Port Aransas, so it's about a three- to five-year program for them to get back up to where they need to be," Canales said.

Canales appeared before City Council to give an update on damage in cities within the county. He said revenue from appraisals is down, but not because of Hurricane Harvey.

"It's still good, but not as good as it was three or four years ago. Back in '13, '14, they were close, certified numbers for the city. It was almost at 10-percent," Canales said. "This year we certified them at four-percent, so that says there's a big difference as to what's going on, which also tells us too that most of the big construction is pretty much done."

Canales said appraisals increased 14.79-percent in 2015, then 6.3-percent in 2016 and 4.19-percent this year. He expects it to be slightly lower for next year.

Canales added that with all the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, disaster reappraisals are available to anyone.

"We ask to bring either the insurance claims, photos. Ask us to come make an appointment so you can show us exactly what your damage is and then we can go from there," Canales said.

Canales said unless they see some unexpected investment, he does not expect much of a property value increase anytime soon.

