Proposal could make CCISD a District of Innovation by next year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Administrators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District are hoping to gain a "District of Innovation" status by February.

Campuses under the plan will be granted more flexibility when it comes to setting the start of the school year. The District of Innovation committee will also including making modifications to the school day or year.

There has been a lot of opposition from the American Federation of Teachers Union about this proposal.

If you would like to voice your opinion, a public hearing on the proposal is set for Thursday, February 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m., a committee vote will follow after.

If the proposal receives the DAT's recommendation, it will move forward to the district's Board of Trustees' during the February 12th meeting. If approved, the district would shift to a "District of Innovation" by the 2018-2019 school year.



