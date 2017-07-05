Protecting yourself against rip currents

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Multiple drownings have been reported in the last few months. Most recently was Kansas native, Myshia Neeley who was visiting the area with her 16 year old son.

Neeley and her son were swimming near Bob Hall Pier where they both got caught up in a rip current. Both were pulled from the water but Neeley died in an area hospital.

Local beaches are posting signs by posting red flags warning people of rip currents in waters. Exeperts advise people who plan on visiting beaches during the summer to follow these safety tips by following this link.

http://www.ripcurrents.noaa.gov/

