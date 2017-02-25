CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Protesters gathered in front of Representative Blake Farenthold's offices Saturday.

About 100 activists gathered to express their opinion on something the Congressman said earlier this week.

In a meeting Thursday night, Representative Farenthold said the affordable care act will most likely be de-constructed under President Trump's administration and that the worst care scenario is that we go back to what we had.



Protesters didn't like that the Congressman isn't trying to do more to keep Obamacare.

They said they don't feel that citizens in the district are being listened to.

