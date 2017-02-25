Protesters gather outside US Representative's office

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Protesters gathered in front of Representative Blake Farenthold's offices Saturday.

About 100 activists gathered to express their opinion on something the Congressman said earlier this week.

In a meeting Thursday night, Representative Farenthold said the affordable care act will most likely be de-constructed under President Trump's administration and that the worst care scenario is that we go back to what we had.

Protesters didn't like that the Congressman isn't trying to do more to keep Obamacare. They said they don't feel that citizens in the district are being listened to.

Representative Farenthold said he would love to meet with anyone who wants to talk to him. His office is closed on Saturdays and that's why no one was there today but, if they would call he's sure he can find a time to talk about what's on your mind.

