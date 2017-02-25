KIII
Protestors Outside of Rep. Farenthold's Office

KIII 1:27 PM. CST February 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This afternoon, Corpus Christi residents are protesting in front of Rep. Farenthold's office. They allegedly want to meet with the congressmen to discuss issues such as universal healthcare. 

