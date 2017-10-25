Protests held after 10-year-old detained at Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside of Driscoll Children's Hospital after a 10-year-old was detained by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The girl had surgery performed Tuesday at Driscoll Children's Hospital and is in the country illegally. Her future in the U.S. is currently unknown.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from the protest with the details.

