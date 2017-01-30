Close Public invited to military burial of unaccompanied WWII veteran KIII Staff , KIII 4:11 PM. CST January 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The public is invited to the full military burial of unaccompanied U.S. Navy WWII veteran Jack Norman Hudspeth at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Super Bowl's oldest volunteer still young at heart Jan 30, 2017, 4:32 p.m. Public invited to military burial of unaccompanied… Jan 30, 2017, 4:11 p.m. Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Monday Jan 30, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
