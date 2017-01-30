KIII
Public invited to military burial of unaccompanied WWII veteran

KIII Staff , KIII 4:11 PM. CST January 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The public is invited to the full military burial of unaccompanied U.S. Navy WWII veteran Jack Norman Hudspeth at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

