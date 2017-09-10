Public invited to watch lifting of the bowl for Holly Road storage tank

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From the City of Corpus Christi: The City of Corpus Christi Utilities Department along with the Engineering Department, are finalizing plans to begin lifting the bowl to the newest addition of the City's water towers. The 171-foot tower will provide millions of gallons of potable water to citizens, improve water quality, and stabilize pressure.

The public is invited to attend. It is estimated to take around six hours to completely lift the tank. There will be tents set up and water available during the event. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation please call (361) 826-3583 at least 48 hours in advance.

When: Monday, September 11, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Where: 4917 Holly Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

