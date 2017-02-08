Close Puppy Love 5k PAAC is hosting a fun run fundraiser Saturday, February 11 at Cole Park. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:01 AM. CST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Money raised helps with free spay and neuter programs at PAAC as well as adoptions. The event is Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cole park starting at 8 a.m. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Congrats to this week's 3 Star Student: Esmeralda… Feb. 8, 2017, 7:50 a.m. Adopt Monroe on Paws for Pets Feb. 8, 2017, 7:42 a.m. Puppy Love 5k Feb. 8, 2017, 7:01 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs