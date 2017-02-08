KIII
Close

Puppy Love 5k

PAAC is hosting a fun run fundraiser Saturday, February 11 at Cole Park.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:01 AM. CST February 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Money raised helps with free spay and neuter programs at PAAC as well as adoptions. The event is Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cole park starting at 8 a.m.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories