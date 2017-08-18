Puppy mill in Jim Wells County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VIDEO: 17 Shih Tzu puppies rescued from puppy mill
-
Little Boy Delivers Baby Brother
-
A.B. Quintanilla arrested in court
-
Reality Winner support rally
-
Solar Eclipse: What you need to know
-
SPID ramp reversal project update
-
DA Drama
-
Man shoots ex-wife, commits suicide
-
Premont manhunt for stabbing suspect
-
GPISD employees getting pay raises
More Stories
-
17 Shih Tzu puppies rescued from puppy mill in Ben…Aug 18, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
-
Drowning prevention program teaches babies to floatAug 18, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
-
CCISD police train for active shooter situation on…Aug 18, 2017, 7:21 p.m.