Puppy set on fire, second animal cruelty case in 24 hours

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - "Puppy! Yeah, puppy."

Alexis Cantu's 2-year-old daughter is talking about their 6-month old puppy named Rosie. The family had just taken her in a few weeks ago after she was left at a Walmart in Ingleside.

But early Friday morning, Cantu got a horrible text while she was working her graveyard shift.

"It said that I needed to get over there and pick up Rosie because she was set on fire," said Cantu.

These pictures speak for themselves. Rosie suffered 3rd-degree burns to a majority of her body and is now at the Ingleside Animal Hospital trying to recover.

"Seeing my own dog burned her eyes her eyelashes are gone everything it's just really disturbing," said Cantu.

Just hours after Rosie was injured, a Robstown plumber was on the job and found this dog with its mouth duct-taped closed and it's legs bound with medical tubing in a ditch off County Road 28.

That dog is now being treated and cared for at Peewee's Pet Adoption and is doing well.

But local animal right's activists said Texas laws are not strong enough when it comes to animal cruelty.

"Right now if you torture, abuse, or cruelty treat an animal its a 2nd-degree felony and it's 0-2 years. We' re trying to strengthen these bills so that would go up to a 3rd-degree felony which is 2-10 years," said Cheryl Martinez, President of People Assisting Animal Control.

A bill to increase punishment for animal cruelty is moving through the legislature, but in the meantime, both of these pups are left to recover while nobody has been arrested.

But Cantu said despite growing medical bills, she won't stop until Rosie is cured, and believes the person who did this will be caught soon.

"This is my dog my baby my second baby I only have two it's either my daughter and Rosie and I'm not gonna stop. They will be punished," said Cantu.

