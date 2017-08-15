Put that phone down for the solar eclipse says Tyson

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Neil deGrasse Tyson says everyone should experience this one emotionally, psychologically, and physically. For the first time in 99-years, the solar eclipse will move across both our coasts. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and sun, shielding the sunlight. Tyson made his recommendation yesterday at the American Museum of Natural History. He recommended if you are unable to buy special glasses to look at the sun, to hold a spaghetti strainer to the ground and looking at the images it creates below, similar to a pinhole camera.

