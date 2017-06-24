Radio Club holds a 24 hour field exercise

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Members of the South Texas Amateur Radio Club met to set up field radio stations Saturday.

The exercise allows them to connect with fellow operators all over the world.

Before cell phones and social media, many used radio as a way of communication and now it's still a hobby.

In the event of a disaster, these club members will know how to spread info.

Some operators said they have reached listeners as far as Canada and even South America.

President Mark Mireles said, "there's bragging rights to how many stations you can contact, but basically, it's a drill to figure out what we need to take with us when we go somewhere and make sure we have everything we need".

© 2017 KIII-TV