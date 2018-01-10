Railroad work in Alice to shut down roads

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Railroad work in Alice will shut down several city intersections on Wednesday while the City of Alice makes improvements.

City officials said the improvement is being made by Kansas City Southern Railway Company and include replacing steel rails.

The following roads are affected:

Aransas Street

King Street

Wright Street

Reynolds Street

Adams Street

Almond Street

Cameron Street

Roads are expected to be closed until Jan. 13.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV