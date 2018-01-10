KIII
Railroad work in Alice to shut down roads

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Railroad work in Alice will shut down several city intersections on Wednesday while the City of Alice makes improvements. 

City officials said the improvement is being made by Kansas City Southern Railway Company and include replacing steel rails. 

The following roads are affected:

  • Aransas Street
  • King Street
  • Wright Street
  • Reynolds Street
  • Adams Street
  • Almond Street
  • Cameron Street

Roads are expected to be closed until Jan. 13.

