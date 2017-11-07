Rain barrels for sale at Corpus Christi City Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi City Manager Margie Rose announced during Tuesday's Council meeting that rain barrels will be available for purchase at City Hall.

It's something the City has done annually for three years now in hopes of helping residents conserve water. When they kicked off their "Catch a Drop" rain barrel program in 2015, more than 650 barrels were purchased in less than five weeks.

This year, the barrels will cost $47 plus tax and can be purchased at Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi's City Hall. Once purchased, buyers can pick up their rain barrels at the City Warehouse located on Civitan Drive, across from the Water Utilities Department.

For more information, call 361-826-3583.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV