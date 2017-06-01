Rain pours into Nueces County Courtroom

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Rain flooded the inside of Precinct one Justice of the Peace Judge Joe Benavidez' courtroom.

The large glassed atrium is also prone to leaks.

County Commissioners budgeted a $1-million to repair some of the issues but no sooner is one problem taken care of when another crops up.

The county owns several buildings which require constant maintenance.

Commissioners now will have to consider looking at setting additional funding for repairs as they prepare to tackle another budget in the few weeks.

© 2017 KIII-TV