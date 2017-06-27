Rain puts delay on US Youth Championship Regatta

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Young sailors wait as rain rolls through the Corpus Christi Marina Tuesday.

The Corpus Christi Yacht Club is hosting the US Youth Championship, it's the country's pinnacle event for youth sailing.

Over 175 of America's top youth sailors, with qualification for the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships on the line in four of the six classes.

John Pearce, Youth Director of US Sailing, said "The conditions, so far, have been a little different than we expected of Corpus Christi, which is famous for its strong sea breeze. The rain and storms have slowed that down a bit. It’s shaping up to be a balanced test for all conditions, so versatility is going to be important, especially for the high-performance classes. It’s about being really dynamic and sailing fast angles and high speeds.”

On Sunday, thunderstorms put a damper on the start of the championship race. Storms passed in the afternoon and the breeze picked up on Corpus Christi Bay.

The Laser, Laser Radial and International 420 fleets completed two races, while the 29er, Nacra 15 and Techno 293 Plus tallied three races.

The race is scheduled to finish on Wednesday, weather permitting.

