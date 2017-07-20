Rainbow Room, a place of hope for children, in need of help

Rainbow room a sign of hope

Share This Story

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Close to 400 children were removed from abusive and neglectful homes last year in Nueces County. When a child is removed, it begins a legal process by child protective services in hopes of reuniting families.

What happens during that time often leaves the child with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Kiii Anchor Rudy Trevino shared the importance of the Rainbow Room.

It's a nonprofit organization that comes to the rescue, and now it's in need of help itself.

Rita Benavides is a case worker with child protective services.



Each time she goes out to remove a child from a dangerous situation, she makes sure the child or siblings have what they need, and each one of those items comes from the Rainbow Room.

"I come here at least three times a month," said Rita.

The place is volunteer organization that focuses on the time between when a child is removed from an abusive situation and placed in foster care.

Emma Menchaca, the Rainbow Room coordinator, said, "one of the most important things I always say about all of our Rainbow Rooms in South Texas is that they give kids hope again."

However, the room could be facing tough times since they won't be receiving one of its major grants.

If you would like to donate to the Rainbow Room, call Monica Alaniz at 361-878-3561, or email her at monica.alaniz@dfps.state.tx.us.

