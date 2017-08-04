KIII
Raise support for the Gulf Coast Humane Society

The Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to raise $40,000 during their upcoming telethon. Help them reach their goal by calling in during the telethon Sunday, August 6th from 1-3 PM.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:11 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

