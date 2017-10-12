Raise the roof event benefits Habitat for Humanity

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The charitable group, Habitat for Humanity has been busy lately, helping folks here in the Coastal Bend recover after Hurricane Harvey.

At the Solomon Ortiz International Center Thursday night, they were "Raising the Roof," that's what they call their annual fundraiser.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Barbara Sweeney, says this is first time the organization has put on this event in the last two years.

"We haven't done one of these for 2 years, so it was a big deal for us to come back and have this annual fundraiser."

Habitat for Humanity here in Corpus Christi has a mission to assist families who are in need of a decent place to live.

"It's just been good for us to get back in the swing, raising funds to build more houses here in Corpus Christi," said Sweeney.

There is no word on how much they hope to raise at the event, but looks several hundred people joined in on the fun at the Ortiz Center, all for a good cause.

© 2017 KIII-TV