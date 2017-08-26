KIII
RAW FOOTAGE: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision

3News crews were out Saturday morning assessing damage around the Coastal Bend due to Hurricane Harvey, including parts of Rockport that took the brunt of the storm.

Preston West and Michael Gibson, KIII 4:51 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - 3News crews were out Saturday morning assessing damage around the Coastal Bend due to Hurricane Harvey, including parts of Rockport that took the brunt of the storm.

One neighborhood in particular, the Key Allegro subdivision, suffered severe damage. 3News Reporter Michael Gibson said almost every home in the million-dollar subdivision was damaged.

 

