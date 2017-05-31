Ray, Moody baseball fans line up for tickets to big game

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fans of Moody and Ray high schools' baseball teams waited in line for hours Wednesday to purchase tickets to the regional finals this week.

The first game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday and no one wanted to miss it. Some fans even waited in line all through the night, with Trojans and Texans camping alongside one another. They're calling this week's games a "battle of the city," making the ticket line longer than average.

© 2017 KIII-TV