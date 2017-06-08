GEORGIA (KIII NEWS) - In Georgia.

25-year old Reality Winner --from Kingsville-- has pleaded not guilty in federal court for leaking classified government documents.

Investigators say Winner emailed those documents, proving Russia hacked the 2016 presidential election, to an online news outlet.

According to prosecutors --notes taken from Winner's house say she "wanted to burn the White House down."

Other notes detailed how to get a burner email account and travel details for a trip to Afghanistan.

Winner's mother and step-father were called to take the stand yesterday.

"There's so many ugly things out there. She doesn't deserve that," Winner’s mother Billie Winner-Davis told WSB-TV. "I just want her to be treated fairly."

"If she did something wrong, yes, pay for it, but I don't want her out there like, making a case on her. What am I trying to say? Hanging her out (to dry), you know?” Winner-Davis said.

A federal judge has denied Winner's request for bond.

