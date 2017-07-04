Reality Winner's mom speaks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Robstown outlet theft
-
Island sand problem raises health concerns
-
Fireworks spark 320-acre grass fire
-
Possible drowning victim identified
-
Man trying to stop shoplifter gets stabbed
-
New Beeville Police Chief
-
Former Robstown Pitcher Florencio Serrano Signs With Cubs
-
Robstown Officer arrested
-
Fourth of July traffic changes
-
the 40th Big Bang Celebration will see a few changes this year!
More Stories
-
North Korea tested first intercontinental ballistic…Jul. 3, 2017, 8:13 p.m.
-
Reality Winner's mother shows daughter support on…Jul. 4, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
City hosts official Fourth of July observance at Ben…Jul. 4, 2017, 7:11 p.m.