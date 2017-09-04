Rebuilding children's lives in Aransas county after hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The needs are not about today it is about the needs for weeks, months, and years as these youth and their precious families rebuild their lives in a community that will never be the same. Call 361-205-5131 if you would like to help the children piece their lives back together while helping them rebuild their 4H program.

Aransas County is a non-agricultural and mainly recreational/tourism county which makes it very difficult for community support compared to agricultural communities. These families are so selflessly and self-efficient thinking about their Livestock animals safety before their own. They have severe damage at their homes and they are focusing their efforts and finances on getting supplies to fix their temp gates and animal enclosures to keep the animals safe

