Rebuilding effort begins for nonprofit after arson destroys office

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Investigators at both the State and City level have confirmed that this weekend's fire that damaged several offices at a southside complex, including the office of State Rep. Todd Hunter, was a case of arson; but the investigation is not over.

In the meantime, other businesses are left to pick up the pieces of what could have been an attack directed at the representative.

The blaze broke out early Sunday morning at the office building complex in the 5900 block of South Staples. Hunter's office was not the only one that was destroyed in the fire.

"I know that Todd's office and our office were the two worst hit," said Terry Ray, owner of Majesty Outdoors, a nonprofit that provides out-of-the-ordinary activities for children without a father. His office was also lost in Sunday's fire.

Investigators say it was a case of arson, but it is unclear if it was directed at Hunter.

"We share a wall with Todd Hunter's office," Ray said. "We lost all of our equipment, our computer equipment that we use for, of course, our finance and running the nonprofit, and all of the materials. The resources that we've printed out for our launch," Ray said. "We lost everything."

Ray said volunteers have already come forward to help rebuild the foundations office.

"We're not going to let this stop us," Ray said.

