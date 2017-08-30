Rebuilding Ingleside after Hurricane Harvey

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - One of the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey was Ingleside, where residents say they have had little help from the State since Harvey hit our coast.

The worst of the damage can be found on Live Oak Street, where trees are downed on rooftops and driveways, blocking cars in. Many of the trees, however, have already been cleaned up.

There were also 100s of AEP linemen working in Ingleside Wednesday lifting powerlines off of buildings and out of fallen trees.

"Well actually, it's been busy, but actually it's going very well," Ingleside Police Chief Brent Stroman said. "We're getting a lot of cooperation wih a lot of agencies who are helping us with the situation here, and also the community has been really good in supporting us."

Stroman said there have been no injuries or missing people in Ingleside, saying they have been very fortunate.

As for crime, additional law enforcement has been put on the streets, and several other agencies are helping support them, Stroman said. Their dispatch center is back up and running, but there is also an Emergency Operations Number for the public to call in on at 361-776-0325.

A water boil notice and nighttime curfew remain in effect in the City of Ingleside, and it could be some time before people in Ingleside have their lights back on.

