Record breaking year for Kemp's Ridley sea turtle hatchlings

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A total of 352 Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nests have been found on Texas beaches so far this year. That beats the previous record of 209.

If you want to see the 26th release of the turtle hatchlings, it's happening at 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

Park officials are thrilled at the large number of turtles that laid their eggs on Padre Island.

"What we think contributed to the large numbers this year of course is the results of our conservation efforts over decades, trying to form a secondary form of nesting colony of Kemp's Ridley turtles here, as well as it being a good for nesting," Dr. Donna Shaver said.

However, sometimes hatching speeds up or slows down, so before you go out to the release, call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163, or check the Padre Island NS Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery Facebook Page to make sure the turtles are ready for release on schedule.

