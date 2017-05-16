KIII
Recycle the runway fashion show helps women in need

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:53 AM. CDT May 16, 2017

The inaugural recycle the runway fashion show will kick off Thursday, May 18th from the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. The event will feature a fashion show by local designers, silent auctions, and every guest can expect a bag full of goodies. Tickets can be purchased on site for $25 and all proceeds will benefit Dress for Success, a non profit which helps women in need get into the work force.

