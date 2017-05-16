Recycle the runway fashion show helps women in need

The inaugural recycle the runway fashion show will kick off Thursday, May 18th from the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. The event will feature a fashion show by local designers, silent auctions, and every guest can expect a bag full of goodies. Tickets can be purchased on site for $25 and all proceeds will benefit Dress for Success, a non profit which helps women in need get into the work force.

