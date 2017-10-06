Red Cross back in Rockport, Port Aransas offering financial assistance

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Representatives from the American Red Cross are back in the Rockport and Port Aransas areas to help residents register for their financial assistance program.

Through the program, the Red Cross is able to provide $400 to qualified households impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Red Cross will be at the following locations Friday:

Port Aransas

Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

408 N. Alister Street



Rockport

Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

301 N. Austin Street (in the parking lot of the old HEB store)

Severely impacted households can also register at redcross.org/HHIA or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

