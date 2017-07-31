Red Cross helping family following house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some frightening moments for one local family after a fire broke out at their home late Monday morning. The blaze broke out around 11:30am in the 1600 Block of Sycamore.

Fire crews say the flames broke out in a back bedroom that apparently didn't have any electricity going to it. The house did sustain a great deal of smoke damage making the home uninhabitable.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been called in to help the family find temporary housing. Fire investigators will be following up with an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

