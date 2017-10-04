Red Cross helping people denied assistance
After citing a computer glitch as the cause of many Hurricane Harvey victims being denied emergency assistance, the American Red Cross set up registration centers for denied residents Wednesday in Port Aransas and Rockport.
6:21 PM. CDT October 04, 2017
