Red Cross offering financial assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The American Red Cross is relaunching its effort to deliver financial assistance to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The organization will be giving $400 to people living in one of 39 designated Texas counties that qualify.

Those counties include: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.

People will be able to apply from their cell phone, tablet or computer with a valid email address. The application can be found online at www.redcross.org/hhia and will remain open until Oct. 10.

The Red Cross is giving out the financial assistance to hundreds of thousands of households and has already approved more then $45 million in financial assistance to more than 100,000 qualified households.

Of course, there is a zero-tolerance policy when dealing with fraud. Red Cross said they will aggressively pursue fraudulent acts. You are asked to report any fraud you know of by contacting local law enforcement or the Red Cross at disasterfraud@redcross.org, or through the organization’s toll-free Concern Connection Line at 1-888-309-9679.

