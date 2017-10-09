Red Cross opens new locations across South Texas

In a final push to help residence affected by Harvey the Coastal Bend Red Cross has established five new locations helping with financial assistance program.The deadline to sign up for the $400 is tomorrow at midnight.

After that, you will still be able to appeal a denial letter. If you need to sign up or have questions the locations are:

Corpus Christi

Monday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

American Red Cross Chapter

1721 S. Brownlee Blvd.

Gregory

Monday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 10, 1-4:30 p.m.

Gregory City Hall

204 W. 4th St.

Port Aransas

Saturday, Oct. 7, through Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

408 N. Alister St.

Rockport

Saturday, Oct. 7, through Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

301 n. Austin St. (in the parking lot of the old HEB store)

Victoria

Monday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

The $400 is available to qualified households. As of October 4, the Red Cross had authorized more than $150 million in direct financial assistance to help more than 380,000 Texas households through its financial assistance program. The assistance is available to the 39 counties in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.



